Clash Over Karnataka Metro Fare: Political Tensions Rise

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru MP clashed over a proposed Metro fare hike. Despite plans for a five percent increase, the hike was put on hold. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya protested, demanding affordable transport. The state government refuted claims of central government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya have engaged in a political standoff concerning the Metro rail fare increase. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was set to implement a five percent fare hike, but the decision was postponed late Sunday.

Monday morning witnessed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya staging a vehement protest at the Jayanagar Metro station, pushing for economically viable public transport in the city. Surya, who also leads the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), carried out the demonstration with a symbolic empty trunk, emphasizing the perceived hollow promises of the state government.

While detained for his actions, Surya criticized the government's approach, which he claims prioritizes suppression over infrastructural development. Deputy CM Shivakumar countered by stating the state acted independently, dismissing any influence from the central government in halting the fare hike.

