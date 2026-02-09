In a case that has gripped Bulgaria, six individuals were discovered dead in the mountainous region of the country's west, prompting widespread speculation due to the peculiar circumstances of their deaths. The events, which unfolded in two separate locations, bear an uncanny resemblance to the eerie tales of 'Twin Peaks'.

Authorities are leaning towards theories of murder-suicides or suicides, but a lack of definitive evidence has spurred conspiracy theories among the public. This complex investigation involves a group dedicated to environmental conservation, tied to a non-governmental organization focused on protecting nature near the Serbian border.

CCTV footage shows the deceased parting ways just hours before their deaths, sparking further intrigue. The police investigation is ongoing, with officials examining religious and psychological angles to decode this puzzling case. The public awaits answers as forensic teams piece together the evidence.

