Mystery in the Mountains: The Twin Peaks of Bulgaria

Six people were found dead in western Bulgaria, leading to a complex investigation with murder-suicide theories. The group, involved in nature protection, were found at two locations. CCTV footage and forensic evidence are under scrutiny as authorities seek to unravel the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:46 IST
Mystery in the Mountains: The Twin Peaks of Bulgaria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a case that has gripped Bulgaria, six individuals were discovered dead in the mountainous region of the country's west, prompting widespread speculation due to the peculiar circumstances of their deaths. The events, which unfolded in two separate locations, bear an uncanny resemblance to the eerie tales of 'Twin Peaks'.

Authorities are leaning towards theories of murder-suicides or suicides, but a lack of definitive evidence has spurred conspiracy theories among the public. This complex investigation involves a group dedicated to environmental conservation, tied to a non-governmental organization focused on protecting nature near the Serbian border.

CCTV footage shows the deceased parting ways just hours before their deaths, sparking further intrigue. The police investigation is ongoing, with officials examining religious and psychological angles to decode this puzzling case. The public awaits answers as forensic teams piece together the evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

