Jammu's Thirst for a Long-Term Water Solution

Jammu's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has emphasized the necessity for an enduring water security plan, capitalizing on the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to push significant infrastructure initiatives for the area. The statement came during a lively discussion with BJP legislators in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Abdullah highlighted that while efforts to revive old water systems are useful, they serve as short-term fixes and cannot sustain Jammu's water demands in the coming decades. He recalled previous attempts by a coalition government to channel water from the Chenab river, which was stalled due to IWT restrictions. However, the landscape has shifted with the treaty currently in abeyance.

The chief minister revealed plans to move forward with two major projects: the Tulbul Navigation Barrage on the Jhelum river and a project to lift water from the Chenab river. These projects aim to create a sustainable water supply for the region, with hopes of receiving imminent approval to commence work.

