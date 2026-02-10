Political Waves Steady Euro Zone Bond Yields Amid Global Developments

Currency markets in the euro zone experienced relative stability on Tuesday as investors closely watched political movements globally. Notable factors included the recent Japanese election and ongoing scrutiny regarding the UK leadership. Germany's 10-year yield, a significant benchmark, dipped marginally by one basis point to 2.8309%.

The European bond market shows little activity, as Kenneth Broux of Societe Generale noted. The German 2-year yield remains almost unchanged at 2.0568%. Following Japan's election, the Liberal Democratic Party's victory potentially signals new fiscal measures. In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership remains under observation, impacting UK gilt yields this week.

A quiet euro zone data week shifts the focus to the U.S., with upcoming employment, inflation, and retail sales reports potentially influencing Federal Reserve policies. Meanwhile, Norway's inflation rate defied expectations, driving up bond yields, suggesting no immediate interest rate cuts by the central bank are likely.

