South Africa's Battle Against Rhino Poaching: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Challenges

South Africa has witnessed a noteworthy 16% decline in rhino poaching for a second consecutive year, according to the environment ministry's latest report. The year 2025 saw 352 rhinos fall victim to poaching, a decrease from 420 in the previous year, underscoring a positive trend.

Despite this overall decline, a troubling increase in rhino poaching was recorded at the Kruger National Park, the country's flagship game reserve. In 2025, 175 rhinos were poached in the park, which is notoriously challenging to monitor due to its remote location, compared to 88 the previous year.

In contrast, Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal province experienced a dramatic drop in poaching cases, from 198 rhinos in 2024 to only 63 by the end of last year. This highlights a mixed success in combating the illegal trade driven by demand for rhino horns in East Asian countries.

