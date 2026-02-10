Delhi Government's Rs 125 Crore Drainage Overhaul: Tackling Waterlogging Woes
The Delhi government has approved over Rs 125 crore for drain remodelling projects in north Delhi to address chronic waterlogging. The projects are part of the city's new Drainage Masterplan 2025, which aims to improve infrastructure systematically and reduce waterlogging by 50% over the next three years.
The Delhi government has sanctioned funding exceeding Rs 125 crore for three significant drain remodelling initiatives in north Delhi, according to PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. These endeavors are part of the broader Drainage Masterplan 2025 aimed at mitigating persistent waterlogging issues in the area.
Public Works Department officials revealed that the initiatives, spread across Azadpur H-Point to Mukarba Chowk, Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point, and Model Town regions, seek to enhance infrastructure and provide systematic long-term solutions. The focus is on replacing temporary measures with comprehensive, planned interventions.
The masterplan, introduced last year, promises significant infrastructure advancements in stormwater management across Delhi, hoping to alleviate flood-related incidents by 30% over five years while addressing waterlogging by 50% within three years.
