ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has committed an extra $182 million to Assam to fortify its efforts against persistent flooding and riverbank erosion along the Brahmaputra River. This additional funding supplements an existing $200 million project designed to bolster climate resilience in the region.

The initiative incorporates a comprehensive strategy to address the flood and erosion issues that have long plagued Assam, contributing to rural poverty and displacement. According to ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka, the project aims to make Assam a disaster-resilient state by protecting high-risk communities.

The plan includes constructing 63.5 kilometers of riverbank protection, upgrading disaster-resilient flood embankments, and implementing nature-based solutions like reed propagation to reduce erosion and flooding. Around 600,000 rural residents, particularly impoverished households, women, and disadvantaged groups, are expected to benefit directly from this expanded effort.