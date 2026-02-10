ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has authorized an additional $182 million financing to enhance Assam's project aimed at combating chronic flooding and riverbank erosion along the Brahmaputra. This initiative supports the ongoing Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project, promising benefits for 600,000 rural residents.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has committed an extra $182 million to Assam to fortify its efforts against persistent flooding and riverbank erosion along the Brahmaputra River. This additional funding supplements an existing $200 million project designed to bolster climate resilience in the region.
The initiative incorporates a comprehensive strategy to address the flood and erosion issues that have long plagued Assam, contributing to rural poverty and displacement. According to ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka, the project aims to make Assam a disaster-resilient state by protecting high-risk communities.
The plan includes constructing 63.5 kilometers of riverbank protection, upgrading disaster-resilient flood embankments, and implementing nature-based solutions like reed propagation to reduce erosion and flooding. Around 600,000 rural residents, particularly impoverished households, women, and disadvantaged groups, are expected to benefit directly from this expanded effort.
