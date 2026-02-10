Left Menu

ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has authorized an additional $182 million financing to enhance Assam's project aimed at combating chronic flooding and riverbank erosion along the Brahmaputra. This initiative supports the ongoing Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project, promising benefits for 600,000 rural residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:38 IST
ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has committed an extra $182 million to Assam to fortify its efforts against persistent flooding and riverbank erosion along the Brahmaputra River. This additional funding supplements an existing $200 million project designed to bolster climate resilience in the region.

The initiative incorporates a comprehensive strategy to address the flood and erosion issues that have long plagued Assam, contributing to rural poverty and displacement. According to ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka, the project aims to make Assam a disaster-resilient state by protecting high-risk communities.

The plan includes constructing 63.5 kilometers of riverbank protection, upgrading disaster-resilient flood embankments, and implementing nature-based solutions like reed propagation to reduce erosion and flooding. Around 600,000 rural residents, particularly impoverished households, women, and disadvantaged groups, are expected to benefit directly from this expanded effort.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street On Edge as Earnings Reports Stir Mixed Reactions

Wall Street On Edge as Earnings Reports Stir Mixed Reactions

 Global
2
Adityanath Asserts Babri Masjid Will Never Rebuild Amid Religious Rites

Adityanath Asserts Babri Masjid Will Never Rebuild Amid Religious Rites

 India
3
Tragic Death Sparks Unrest at Senegal's Premier University

Tragic Death Sparks Unrest at Senegal's Premier University

 Global
4
India Bolstered by Sundar's Arrival Ahead of Namibia Clash

India Bolstered by Sundar's Arrival Ahead of Namibia Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026