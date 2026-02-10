Left Menu

Trump Administration's Climate Rollback Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration plans to overturn a crucial Obama-era scientific finding on carbon dioxide's dangers, aiming to dismantle federal greenhouse gas emissions regulations. The move faces legal challenges and has significant implications for global climate initiatives while potentially benefiting China's clean energy industry.

Updated: 10-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is set to rescind an Obama-era scientific determination that identified carbon dioxide as a threat to human health. This pivotal change would nullify the legal framework underpinning federal greenhouse gas emissions regulations.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that the announcement is anticipated this week, reinforcing President Donald Trump's stance that climate change is not a pressing issue. The proposed repeal continues a series of regulatory rollbacks aimed at bolstering fossil fuel industries at the expense of clean energy advances.

Although industry groups generally support repealing vehicle emission standards, the decision could provoke legal challenges due to regulatory uncertainties. The proposed measure is currently under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget and has sparked concerns about its potential to bolster China's electric vehicle market dominance.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

