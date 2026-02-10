Left Menu

Urgent Rescue Operation in Delhi After Man Falls into Open Drain

A rescue operation is ongoing in Delhi's Rohini area after a man fell into an open drain. This incident follows a similar fatal accident involving a motorcyclist, Kamal Dhyani, in Janakpuri. The Delhi Fire Services received an alert and promptly dispatched a rescue team to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A critical rescue operation is currently underway in Delhi's Rohini area after a man fell into an open drain. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services stated that the incident was reported at approximately 7.45 pm, prompting an immediate response from a rescue team.

This event is eerily similar to a recent fatal accident in Delhi, where 25-year-old motorcyclist Kamal Dhyani perished after falling into a 15-feet-deep pit in Janakpuri on February 6.

Rescue teams are on-site and are actively working to safely extract the individual from the drain, according to official reports.

