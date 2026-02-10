Urgent Rescue Operation in Delhi After Man Falls into Open Drain

A critical rescue operation is currently underway in Delhi's Rohini area after a man fell into an open drain. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services stated that the incident was reported at approximately 7.45 pm, prompting an immediate response from a rescue team.

This event is eerily similar to a recent fatal accident in Delhi, where 25-year-old motorcyclist Kamal Dhyani perished after falling into a 15-feet-deep pit in Janakpuri on February 6.

Rescue teams are on-site and are actively working to safely extract the individual from the drain, according to official reports.