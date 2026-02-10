Left Menu

City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

Authorities are installing ramps at all police stations to improve accessibility for seniors and the specially-abled. Directed by Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, the initiative aims for barrier-free access, ensuring dignity and rights for all. Construction is complete or underway at many city stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:49 IST
The city is taking significant steps to improve accessibility for senior citizens and the specially-abled by installing ramps at all police stations. This initiative, directed by Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, seeks to ensure that these individuals can access services without physical barriers.

Currently, only 25 of the city's 80 police stations have ramps. Authorities have completed construction at another 35 stations, with work in progress at the remaining 20. Once finished, these ramps will provide smooth and slip-resistant entry, a crucial step for individuals using wheelchairs, walkers, or canes.

'A police station is often the first point of contact for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities when they seek protection or need to report grievances,' a senior police officer stated. This move is a clear indication of the city's commitment to uphold the dignity and rights of all citizens by ensuring easy access to essential services.

