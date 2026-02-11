Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boats Capsize off Panama's Coast
Three migrants died and a fourth was hospitalized after boats capsized off Panama's Caribbean coast. The incidents occurred near the Colombian border with increased reverse migration. The victims were traveling in boats aiming for Puerto Obaldia. Rescued passengers were reluctant to cross the dangerous Darien jungle.
A tragic incident unfolded off Panama's Caribbean coast Tuesday as three individuals believed to be migrants lost their lives and a fourth was hospitalized following the capsizing of two boats, according to the Panama Maritime Authority. The accidents occurred near Panama's remote border with Colombia, an area witnessing a rise in reverse migration.
The boats were en route to Puerto Obaldia, within the Guna Yala Indigenous region adjacent to Colombia. The General Guna Congress reported on social media that the deceased were aboard one of the vessels departing from Miramar with 16 occupants, all identified as migrants.
Initial rescuers discovered four individuals trapped beneath the overturned boat. Among the victims were two Venezuelan women and a Colombian man, with a Venezuelan woman sent to the hospital. Twelve people were successfully rescued. The migrants, opting to avoid the perilous Darien jungle trek, pay for maritime passage back to South America. Similar tragedies have occurred before, as evidenced by a fatal incident involving a young boy in February 2025.
- READ MORE ON:
- migrants
- Panama
- Caribbean
- seacapsize
- migration
- Colombia
- rescue
- boats
- reverse migration
- Guna Yala
ALSO READ
Swift Rescue: Gujarat Couple Freed from Azerbaijani Captivity
Colombia's New Economic Emergency Decree to Tackle Flood Crisis
Minnesota's Reprieve: Immigration Crackdown Could End in Days
Colombia's Bold Leap Towards Renewable Energy Revolution
Immigration Showdown: ICE Defends Tactics Amidst Congressional Heat