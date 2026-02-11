Left Menu

CPCB Cracks Down on Parli Power Station for Environmental Violations

The Central Pollution Control Board has directed the cessation of operations for Units 6 and 8 at Parli Thermal Power Station in Maharashtra due to environmental non-compliance. High PM emissions, untreated waste disposal, and other violations were noted, prompting calls for immediate action from state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:39 IST
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a directive to halt the operations of units 6 and 8 at Parli Thermal Power Station (PTPS) in Beed district, Maharashtra, over severe environmental violations. Despite a 2015 directive for installing monitoring systems, significant non-compliance was identified during inspections in 2018 and 2025, with PM emissions drastically exceeding permissible limits.

According to a letter addressed to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman, unauthorized operations were observed, including untreated effluent leaks and improper waste disposal. The power station's management has reportedly neglected mandatory safety audits and failed to manage ash dyke security, contributing to potential environmental risks.

In light of these findings, the CPCB has called for the immediate implementation of earlier directives to shut down the specified units. Nevertheless, officials from the power station have denied receiving the letter and are awaiting formal notice before offering a response.

