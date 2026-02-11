Telangana's Urban Transformation: GHMC Splits into Three New Municipal Corporations

In a bid to address administrative challenges following a dramatic urban expansion, the Telangana government has subdivided the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate entities: Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri.

The reorganization follows last December's merger of 27 municipalities into the GHMC, enlarging its jurisdiction from 650 sq km to an extensive 2,053 sq km. The GHMC's division aims to ensure more effective governance and administration across the sprawling urban area.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will oversee the zones of Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutbullapur, while Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation takes charge of Malkajgiri, L B Nagar, and Uppal. The remaining zones, including Shamshabad and Secunderabad, will remain under GHMC. New leadership appointments include IAS officers G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy for Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, respectively.

