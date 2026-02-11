Left Menu

BPTP Capital City: Pioneering the Future of Commercial Real Estate

BPTP, a leading real estate developer in North India, secured the 'Iconic Brand of the Year – Commercial' award for BPTP Capital City at the Realty+ India Brand Leadership Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition highlights the project's sustainable design and its status as a future-ready commercial destination in NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:13 IST
BPTP Capital City has been recognized as the 'Iconic Brand of the Year – Commercial' at the Realty+ India Brand Leadership Conclave & Awards 2026, held in Mumbai. This accolade marks a significant achievement for BPTP, a leading real estate developer in North India.

Located in Sector 94, Noida, BPTP Capital City is a landmark mixed-use development offering Grade-A office spaces. It holds IGBC and LEED Platinum certifications, as well as the highest WELL Core Platinum Certification. Crafted around sustainability, it features energy-efficient systems, smart water management, and green mobility.

The award signifies the project's evolution as a future-ready commercial hub with robust design, connectivity, and infrastructural advantages. BPTP's CEO, Mr. Manik Malik, expressed pride in the recognition and reaffirmed the company's commitment to high standards in commercial real estate development.

