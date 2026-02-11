Portugal's Struggle Against Deadly Storms: Floods, Evacuations, and Political Fallout
Portugal faces severe flooding as a series of storms hits the country, particularly impacting rural areas in the north. In Coimbra, authorities evacuated around 3,000 residents due to fears of levee bursts. The storms have caused significant damage, prompting political scrutiny over the government’s emergency response.
In northern Portugal, heavy rain has led to widespread flooding, impacting rural areas and leaving levees around Coimbra at risk. Authorities evacuated about 3,000 residents as a safety measure.
A series of deadly storms since January has wreaked havoc, mainly in the central and southern regions, causing fatalities, structural damage, and power outages. An atmospheric river brought new rains, intensifying the situation in the north.
The River Mondego's potential overflow has prompted evacuations in Coimbra as the Aguieira dam poses further risk. Political tensions rise as Prime Minister Luis Montenegro arrives in Coimbra following the resignation of Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral due to criticism over the handling of earlier storms.
- READ MORE ON:
- Portugal
- floods
- Coimbra
- storm
- evacuation
- levee
- dam
- atmospheric river
- political response
- emergency
ALSO READ
Swift Evacuation Saves Passengers as Bus Catches Fire in Thane
Blazing Inference: Waste Cloth Godown Inferno Prompting Precautionary Evacuations
Bomb Threat Scare Disrupts Schools in Mohali, Sparking Evacuations
Chinese Captain Denies Blame in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Case
Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea