Portugal's Struggle Against Deadly Storms: Floods, Evacuations, and Political Fallout

In northern Portugal, heavy rain has led to widespread flooding, impacting rural areas and leaving levees around Coimbra at risk. Authorities evacuated about 3,000 residents as a safety measure.

A series of deadly storms since January has wreaked havoc, mainly in the central and southern regions, causing fatalities, structural damage, and power outages. An atmospheric river brought new rains, intensifying the situation in the north.

The River Mondego's potential overflow has prompted evacuations in Coimbra as the Aguieira dam poses further risk. Political tensions rise as Prime Minister Luis Montenegro arrives in Coimbra following the resignation of Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral due to criticism over the handling of earlier storms.