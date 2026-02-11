Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning on Defective Takata Airbags

Chrysler-parent Stellantis has issued a stark 'Do Not Drive' warning affecting approximately 225,000 older vehicles in the United States equipped with unrepaired Takata air bag inflators. The advisory targets Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Mitsubishi models spanning years 2003 to 2016, which have not been serviced yet.

Takata air bag inflators have been linked to hundreds of injuries and 28 fatalities in the U.S. since 2009, causing metal shrapnel to eject inside vehicles upon deployment. Stellantis emphasizes that urgent repairs are crucial to shield drivers and passengers from potentially life-threatening harm.

This repair directive is aimed at accelerating fixes for the lingering affected vehicles. Notably, this marks part of the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, involving over 100 million affected vehicles globally, including 67 million in the U.S., amid concerns about propellant deterioration over time.