Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Now Just Minutes Away Through Santacruz – Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension to LBS

Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, one of India's most premium lifestyle destinations, is now easier and faster to reach than ever before. The opening of the Santacruz – Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension to LBS has significantly improved connectivity to Kurla and the LBS Road corridor, transforming how the city accesses the mall. By offering a smooth, signal-free approach that bypasses long-standing traffic bottlenecks, the SCLR dramatically reduces travel time from key neighbourhoods such as Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, and Andheri. The result: Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai feels just minutes away for millions of Mumbaikars - making shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure more convenient than ever. With smoother connectivity and reduced travel time, the enhanced flyover now makes visiting Phoenix Marketcity easier and more enjoyable for everyone. Shoppers, families, and groups of friends can now reach the mall without the stress of traffic, allowing them to spend more time enjoying the experiences they love. This development brings added comfort and convenience to every visit, making Phoenix Marketcity an even more welcoming destination for the entire city. About Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai is the city's premier destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Established in 2011, it covers 2.1 million square feet and attracts over 1.5 million visitors annually, making it the largest mall in Mumbai. It houses international brands like Zara, Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, H&M, Mango, Victoria's Secret, Vero Moda, Bath and Body Works and Indian favourites like Nykaa Luxe, Masaba, Meena Bazaar, Lifestyle, Westside and many more With a variety of entertainment hotspots like The Game Palacio, PVR P[XL] and 4Dx, Timezone, Snow World, etc. & over 100 top notch eateries, including Ishaara, Punjab Grill, Café Delhi Heights, Pop Tates, Irish House, Tim Hortons, Pret A Manger, Starbucks etc. – there's something for every mood, every day and every walk of life. The mall also roofs the iconic Dublin Square - the city's biggest indoor concert venue – hosting some of the most iconic artists like Steve Vai, Ronan Keating, Quickstyle, MLTR, Lucky Ali, Amit Trivedi, Vengaboys, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam and many more! Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai promises the perfect amalgamation of retail and leisure for the entire family. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902966/Phoenix_Marketcity_SCLR.jpg

