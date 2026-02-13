Malawi Ramps Up Early Warning Systems to Tackle Climate Shocks

Malawi is stepping up efforts to strengthen weather forecasting and early warning systems as it confronts increasingly severe climate shocks, with high-level UN and international partners pledging support to help protect lives and livelihoods.

During a four-day mission under the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative, government leaders, UN officials and development partners highlighted both progress and urgent gaps — particularly in financing, coordination and weather observation infrastructure.

A Model for Vulnerable Nations

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said Malawi has the potential to serve as a global example for least developed and climate-vulnerable countries.

“Malawi can tell the story for least developed countries, small island developing states and developing countries that we can indeed put in place early warning systems,” she said.

“WMO’s work matters when it changes people’s lives. Malawi can be a lighthouse.”

Saulo pointed to strong political commitment and the technical capacity of Malawi’s Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) as key strengths.

Climate Crisis Intensifying Disaster Risks

Malawi is regularly hit by floods, cyclones, droughts and extreme weather events, which have intensified under climate change.

Kamal Kishore, UN Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction, said investing in early warning systems is one of the most effective tools to reduce disaster losses.

“The climate crisis is already leading to more devastating disasters,” he said.

“Multi-hazard early warning systems are among the most powerful tools for protecting lives and livelihoods.”

Through the Early Warnings for All initiative and CREWS partnership, Malawi is working to ensure every citizen is covered by effective early warning systems.

National Roadmap Launched

Minister of Natural Resources Patricia Wiskes launched Malawi’s Early Warnings for All roadmap, aimed at strengthening national coordination and ensuring early warnings translate into early action.

“We can’t talk about climate resilience without talking about national meteorological agencies,” she said, emphasizing the central role of DCCMS.

Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha underscored the economic case for investing in early warning services, noting Malawi’s high exposure to climate hazards.

He stressed the need for sustained partner engagement and strong national ownership to ensure long-term resilience.

$3.84 Million Boost for Weather Observations

A new US$3.84 million initiative was launched to strengthen Malawi’s capacity to generate and share high-quality weather and climate data.

The project, led by DCCMS in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), aims to:

Close gaps in Malawi’s basic observing network

Improve data processing and sharing

Strengthen evidence-based decision-making

Deliver tailored early warnings to communities

Improved data infrastructure is critical for accurate forecasting and timely alerts.

From Data to Community Action

Partners stressed that investments in technology must translate into tangible community-level protection.

During a field visit to Masongola Ward in Zomba, local residents shared how improved forecasts and stronger grassroots coordination have helped reduce disaster risks.

Community members described life-saving measures enabled by timely warnings, including improved evacuation planning and protection of crops and assets.

“It was sobering and emotional at times,” said Francis Pigeon, Chair of the CREWS Steering Committee.

He highlighted the integration of indigenous knowledge, gender equity and inclusive approaches in community-based initiatives.

Filling Gaps and Mobilizing Sustainable Financing

Despite progress, discussions identified persistent challenges:

Gaps in observing systems

Limited sustainable financing

Need for stronger cross-sector coordination

The UN Resident Coordinator and Country Team reaffirmed their support for implementing Early Warnings for All through improved coherence and joint action.

Turning Vision into Reality

The mission also marked the launch of a new strategic plan for DCCMS under Director Lucy Mtilatila, reinforcing national leadership in meteorological services.

“WMO’s vision is for science-driven weather, water and climate services to serve all people with timely early warning systems,” Saulo said.

“CREWS turns this vision into reality in the most vulnerable countries.”

As climate extremes intensify, Malawi’s push to operationalize end-to-end early warning systems is seen as essential to safeguarding lives, livelihoods and economic stability — ensuring that no one is left behind.