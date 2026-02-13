Left Menu

Vipul Organics Q3 profit at Rs 1.85 cr

Vipul Organics on Friday posted 28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.85 crore for December quarter 2025-26 on higher income. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:13 IST
Vipul Organics Q3 profit at Rs 1.85 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Vipul Organics on Friday posted 28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.85 crore for December quarter 2025-26 on higher income. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 46.37 crore during October-December FY26 from Rs 41.53 crore a year ago. Expenses remained higher at Rs 43.85 crore as against Rs 39.70 crore. ''We have seen an improvement in our topline in this quarter. With our capex almost done, we expect the benefits to kick in from the coming quarters,'' Managing Director Vipul Shah said. The company is also geared up for taking advantage of artificial intelligence for improved operational performance and predictive analysis of product demand, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold gains more than 1% on dip‑buying; markets await US inflation data

PRECIOUS-Gold gains more than 1% on dip‑buying; markets await US inflation d...

 Global
2
Malawi aims to bring inflation below 21% this year, president says

Malawi aims to bring inflation below 21% this year, president says

 Malawi
3
Delhi HC expresses concern on children being exploited to commit crimes, denies bail to woman

Delhi HC expresses concern on children being exploited to commit crimes, den...

 India
4
Oppn leader claims corruption, ‘loot of crores’ by Kerala govt; flags delay in FIR against ex-MLA

Oppn leader claims corruption, ‘loot of crores’ by Kerala govt; flags delay ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026