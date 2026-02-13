Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action
Jammu region has seen over 1,760 forest fire incidents affecting 4,100 hectares from FY 2023-24 to January 2026. The issue has intensified over the years, with preventive measures and response strategies urgently needed. Key divisions severely impacted include East and West Jammu, and Chenab.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a concerning revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced that more than 1,760 forest fires have ravaged the Jammu region since the fiscal year 2023-24, damaging over 4,100 hectares.
According to government data, the frequency of forest fires surged notably in 2024-25, impacting major divisions such as East Jammu, West Jammu, and Chenab. These areas have emerged as the most affected, prompting calls for strengthened preventive strategies.
The government emphasized the need for improved monitoring systems and quicker response mechanisms to mitigate future risks and preserve valuable forest resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire
Rapid Response Contained Train Fire at Lower Parel
WHO prequalifies new polio vaccine to boost global outbreak response
Fraud case: SC seeks response of Rajasthan Police, complainant Ajay Murdia; lists plea of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt for hearing on Feb 19.
Industrial strike in West Bengal evokes partial response