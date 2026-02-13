Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

In a concerning revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced that more than 1,760 forest fires have ravaged the Jammu region since the fiscal year 2023-24, damaging over 4,100 hectares.

According to government data, the frequency of forest fires surged notably in 2024-25, impacting major divisions such as East Jammu, West Jammu, and Chenab. These areas have emerged as the most affected, prompting calls for strengthened preventive strategies.

The government emphasized the need for improved monitoring systems and quicker response mechanisms to mitigate future risks and preserve valuable forest resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)