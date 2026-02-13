Left Menu

Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

Jammu region has seen over 1,760 forest fire incidents affecting 4,100 hectares from FY 2023-24 to January 2026. The issue has intensified over the years, with preventive measures and response strategies urgently needed. Key divisions severely impacted include East and West Jammu, and Chenab.

  • India

In a concerning revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced that more than 1,760 forest fires have ravaged the Jammu region since the fiscal year 2023-24, damaging over 4,100 hectares.

According to government data, the frequency of forest fires surged notably in 2024-25, impacting major divisions such as East Jammu, West Jammu, and Chenab. These areas have emerged as the most affected, prompting calls for strengthened preventive strategies.

The government emphasized the need for improved monitoring systems and quicker response mechanisms to mitigate future risks and preserve valuable forest resources.

