Dr Jitendra Singh witnesses AIIMS–IIT system linking New Delhi to Maitri Station

The breakthrough demonstration enabled a specialist doctor seated in Delhi to conduct a real-time ultrasound examination of a volunteer located more than 12,000 kilometres away in Antarctica.

Updated: 16-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:58 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh concluded that innovations emerging from India’s scientific ecosystem are expanding the frontiers of accessibility. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
Showcasing India’s growing capabilities in AI-enabled healthcare and frontier science, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today witnessed the successful live demonstration of an indigenously developed Tele-Robotic Ultrasonography system connecting AIIMS, New Delhi with the Maitri Research Station in Antarctica.

The breakthrough demonstration enabled a specialist doctor seated in Delhi to conduct a real-time ultrasound examination of a volunteer located more than 12,000 kilometres away in Antarctica.

AI, Robotics and Real-Time Medical Expertise Converge

Referring to ongoing national discussions on Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the innovation represents the powerful convergence of AI, robotics and real-time medical expertise, expanding specialist healthcare access beyond geographical barriers.

The system has been jointly developed by:

  • AIIMS New Delhi

  • IIT Delhi

  • National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (under Ministry of Earth Sciences)

The robotic arm, equipped with an ultrasound probe, offers six degrees of freedom, replicating the precise hand movements of an expert sonographer.

With:

  • Force-sensing safety features

  • Diagnostically reliable imaging

  • Less than one-second signal delay

the system enables emergency-focused evaluations including:

  • FAST scans

  • Abdominal organ assessment

  • Cardiac examination

  • Trauma screening

Critical for Extreme and Remote Environments

Designed for use in extreme and remote environments, the technology assists in deciding whether a patient can be treated locally or requires evacuation — a crucial factor in Antarctica, where airlifting is logistically complex and highly expensive.

Officials noted that the system was built with affordability, robustness and scalability in mind.

Beyond polar missions, the platform holds strong potential for deployment in:

  • Border and high-altitude areas

  • Disaster-hit regions

  • Rural and remote health centres

  • Mobile medical units

“Whole of Science, Whole of Government” Vision

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “whole of science” and “whole of government” approach, integrating institutions across ministries toward a shared national goal.

He observed that India’s polar expeditions and ocean missions are evolving beyond geoscience research into platforms for innovation with practical applications.

The tele-robotic ultrasound system, inspired by challenges encountered during Antarctic expeditions, exemplifies how field experience can translate into scalable technological solutions.

Bridging the Rural-Urban Healthcare Divide

The Minister highlighted the persistent rural-urban healthcare divide and the challenge of ensuring specialist presence in remote regions despite available human resources.

He said technologies such as:

  • Telemedicine

  • AI-driven diagnostics

  • Robotic intervention

can bridge this gap and redefine clinical practice in the coming years.

He also linked the innovation to India’s broader scientific policy shifts, including advancements in:

  • Deep ocean research

  • Arctic policy

  • The Antarctica Act

  • Digital health infrastructure

Reducing Emergency Evacuations

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the system could significantly reduce emergency evacuations from Antarctica and strengthen India’s collaborative scientific presence in polar regions.

He described the initiative as a model of inter-institutional and inter-ministerial synergy.

From Antarctica to India’s Remote Villages

Dr Jitendra Singh concluded that innovations emerging from India’s scientific ecosystem are expanding the frontiers of accessibility.

“High-quality healthcare is now possible from Antarctica to the remotest villages,” he said, adding that such breakthroughs reinforce India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation powered by science, technology and integrated governance.

 

