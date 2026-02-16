UK Cracks Down on AI and Social Media for Children's Safety

The British government has unveiled new online safety measures aimed at shielding children from harmful AI chatbots and social media influences. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the legislation will enforce stricter compliance from technology companies under the newly enacted UK Online Safety Act.

Amid concerns from parents and following a controversial incident involving the Elon Musk-led X platform, the government aims to close legal loopholes and consult on setting age restrictions for social media. The consultation seeks to confront risks such as children's usage of AI chatbots and VPNs that compromise safety protections.

The upcoming Children's Digital Wellbeing Consultation will incorporate feedback from parents and children, outlining needed changes for safer digital interactions. This initiative follows the NSPCC's advocacy and aligns with Australia's pioneering age limit on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)