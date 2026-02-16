Left Menu

UK Cracks Down on AI and Social Media for Children's Safety

The UK government has introduced stricter online safety norms to protect children from AI chatbots and social media harms. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes closing legal loopholes, consulting on age limits, and ensuring platforms adhere to safety guidelines under the new Online Safety Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:59 IST
UK Cracks Down on AI and Social Media for Children's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has unveiled new online safety measures aimed at shielding children from harmful AI chatbots and social media influences. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the legislation will enforce stricter compliance from technology companies under the newly enacted UK Online Safety Act.

Amid concerns from parents and following a controversial incident involving the Elon Musk-led X platform, the government aims to close legal loopholes and consult on setting age restrictions for social media. The consultation seeks to confront risks such as children's usage of AI chatbots and VPNs that compromise safety protections.

The upcoming Children's Digital Wellbeing Consultation will incorporate feedback from parents and children, outlining needed changes for safer digital interactions. This initiative follows the NSPCC's advocacy and aligns with Australia's pioneering age limit on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026