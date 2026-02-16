Left Menu

Electric Meter Box Blaze Averted in Thane

A fire erupted in the electric meter box of a residential building in Thane's Charai area, but no injuries occurred. The blaze was limited to the cables. Emergency services responded swiftly and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. The incident was managed efficiently by local authorities.

Thane | Updated: 16-02-2026 23:21 IST
Electric Meter Box Blaze Averted in Thane
A fire broke out in the electric meter box on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building in the Charai area of Thane on Monday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to civic officials.

The incident took place at JK Apartments, located on Edalji Road, and was confined to the electric cables of the meter box. The fire was reported at 9:05 PM, as stated by Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire brigade and disaster management teams responded promptly, dousing the fire by around 9:25 PM. This rapid response prevented any potential injuries or further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

