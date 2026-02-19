Harnessing AI: Revolutionizing Disaster Management Globally

On February 16, a high-level dialogue in New Delhi explored the transformative role of AI in disaster management. Hosted by SEEDS in collaboration with the UNDRR, the session drew policymakers, technologists, and global experts to reimagine disaster responses from reactive to anticipatory, integrated governance models.

Moderated by Dr. Anshu Sharma, the event emphasized AI's capacity to move beyond pilots and into fully operational solutions. The discussion highlighted the importance of technology in fostering resilience, with insights from state-level experiences such as Sikkim's post-earthquake rebuilding efforts.

The dialogue underscored the significance of institutional readiness and legal frameworks for implementing AI insights. Experts stressed community involvement and the development of AI tools that consider long-tail vulnerabilities, thereby fostering a more inclusive and effective disaster management strategy.

