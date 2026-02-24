Left Menu

Rs 1.72 lakh crore Chhattisgarh budget for 2026-27; govt announces financial scheme for girls

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Tuesday presented the annual budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly, saying it is focused on inclusive growth, accelerating infrastructure and boosting investment. Choudhary said Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the construction of Education Cities in Abujhmad and Jagargunda in Bastar region.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:40 IST
Rs 1.72 lakh crore Chhattisgarh budget for 2026-27; govt announces financial scheme for girls
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Tuesday presented the annual budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly, saying it is focused on inclusive growth, accelerating infrastructure and boosting investment. The government will launch the Rani Durgavati Scheme under which girls will receive Rs 1.5 lakh on attaining 18 years of age, he said. A provision of Rs 2,024 crore has been made in the budget for constructing the Matnar and Deurgaon barrages on the Indravati river in Bastar, which was once a Naxal stronghold. The budget has allocated Rs 9,450 crore for the Public Works Department and Rs 3,500 crore for the Water Resources Department. Choudhary said Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the construction of 'Education Cities' in Abujhmad and Jagargunda in Bastar region. An allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for opening new medical colleges in Kunkuri, Manendragarh and Dantewada. To promote sports and culture, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the Bastar and Surguja Olympics, the minister said. Digital connectivity in remote regions will be strengthened with Rs 5 crore approved for the Bastar Net project, he added. This is the third budget of the Vishnu Deo Sai government. The first budget of the government was based on the theme 'GYAN' (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari), while last year it focused on 'GATI' (Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology and Industrial Growth). This year's budget is centred on 'SANKALP' -- Samaveshi Vikas, Adhosanrachna, Nivesh, Kushal Manav Sansadhan, Antyoday, Livelihood and Policy se Parinam tak -- aimed at accelerating the state's development journey, Choudhary said. The budget also has a provision of Rs 250 crore to set up 23 new industrial parks to boost investment and employment generation. Besides, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for tourism development at Mainpat in Surguja, while air services will be expanded in Jagdalpur and Ambikapur, Choudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered: Haryana CM

All money lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered: Haryana CM

 India
2
Rahul is 'mastermind' of anarchic incident at AI Summit, law will catch up: BJP

Rahul is 'mastermind' of anarchic incident at AI Summit, law will catch up:...

 India
3
Govt set to launch HPV vaccination prog for girls aged 14 and above, will administer Gardasil injection free of cost: official sources.

Govt set to launch HPV vaccination prog for girls aged 14 and above, will ad...

 India
4
Kanpur, Prayagraj at risk of severe damage if powerful quake strikes: IIT study

Kanpur, Prayagraj at risk of severe damage if powerful quake strikes: IIT st...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026