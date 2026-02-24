Left Menu

Cabinet clears development of civil enclave at Srinagar airport for Rs 1,677 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved the development of the civil enclave at the Srinagar airport for an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,677 crore, and the terminal building will be designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours with an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:48 IST
Cabinet clears development of civil enclave at Srinagar airport for Rs 1,677 crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved the development of the civil enclave at the Srinagar airport for an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore. The civil enclave project will be spread across 73.18 acres, and the new terminal building will come up in 71,500 square meters, according to an official release. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval for the project at a briefing post the Cabinet meeting in the national capital. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,677 crore, and the terminal building will be designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours with an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum. The government also said the project is expected to generate employment opportunities and stimulate investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RSS' highest decision-making body to prepare annual action plan at next month's meeting

RSS' highest decision-making body to prepare annual action plan at next mont...

 India
2
Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets' jibe

Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets'...

 India
3
State of the Union could be Trump's best chance to sell voters on Iran plans

State of the Union could be Trump's best chance to sell voters on Iran plans

 Global
4
China military purge taking toll on command and readiness, study finds

China military purge taking toll on command and readiness, study finds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026