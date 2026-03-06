Pioneering Electricity-Free Cooling: Professor Edwin Tso's Breakthroughs in Sustainability

City University of Hong Kong has announced the promotion of Professor Edwin Tso Chi-Yan to Chair Professor of Energy and Sustainability. This recognition highlights his pioneering work in electricity-free cooling technologies, which have been commercialized worldwide through his company, i2Cool Limited.

Professor Tso's innovative designs, inspired by the Saharan silver ant, have resulted in groundbreaking products like i2Coating. These technologies offer zero-energy cooling solutions that are now employed in over 30 cities, saving millions in energy costs and cutting significant carbon emissions.

As his career advances, Professor Tso aims to lead further research in electricity-free cooling, with future projects focusing on new materials for diverse applications, supporting global efforts in sustainability and energy efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)