Ghaziabad Tops India's Most Polluted Cities List in 2025-26 Winter
In the winter of 2025-26, Ghaziabad emerged as India's most polluted city, followed by Noida and Delhi, according to CREA. Of 238 cities, 204 recorded PM2.5 levels above the NAAQS. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh dominated the top 10 most polluted cities, while Chamarajanagar was the cleanest city.
The city of Ghaziabad has been identified as the most-polluted in India during the winter season of 2025-26, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). Close contenders were Noida and Delhi, marking a concerning trend of rising pollution levels in the region.
The CREA analysis, based on data from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and published by the Central Pollution Control Board, highlighted that 204 of 238 cities surpassed the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM2.5 concentrations. This represents a significant increase from the prior winter's 173 cities.
The findings underscore the ongoing challenge of air pollution in India, despite efforts from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose reduction targets. Experts suggest a need for nationwide PM2.5 reduction goals and a focus on controlling gaseous pollutants contributing to particulate pollution formation.
