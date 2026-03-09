Air Pollution in Delhi: An Ongoing Crime Against Residents

Swati Maliwal, a member of the Rajya Sabha, has sharply criticized the government's response to Delhi's worsening air pollution, branding it an 'ongoing crime' against its residents. Highlighting the dire health impact, Maliwal demanded immediate, autonomous authority for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and significant financial backing.

Speaking during a discussion in the Upper House, Maliwal advocated for emergency measures, such as exempting GST on air and water purifiers. She emphasized that 15% of 2023's deaths in Delhi are pollution-related, with children's lungs suffering irreparable damage.

Further, she urged better public transport, stricter enforcement on thermal plants, and a halt to stubble burning by compensating farmers adequately. Maliwal declared that temporary relief measures are inadequate, stressing that a sustained commitment is necessary to address this health emergency.

