Wildlife Conflicts: A Growing Crisis in Karnataka and Telangana

In a recent address to the Rajya Sabha, JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda expressed deep concern over the escalating human-elephant conflicts in Karnataka. He attributed these conflicts to floods submerging forest areas, forcing elephants into human territories seeking food, and resulting in crop destruction and human fatalities.

Meanwhile, Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju from the YSRCP highlighted the severe human-monkey conflicts in Telangana. He painted a grim picture of monkeys invading villages, raiding agricultural fields, and even attacking infants, leading to significant injuries and fear among residents.

Both leaders have called for urgent government action to address these pressing issues, urging a balanced solution that considers both human safety and wildlife preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)