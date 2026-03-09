New Delhi Intensifies Sanitation Drive Amid Seasonal Challenges

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched an ambitious sanitation campaign to address the city's growing seasonal sanitation challenges. This initiative includes enhanced cleaning efforts, dust-control measures, and daily oversight by the Council's Chairman, Keshav Chandra.

Sanitation teams are actively clearing garbage, construction debris, and dry leaves, focusing on public spaces like parks, markets, and government buildings. Nearly 43 tonnes of dry leaves are collected daily and processed into organic manure. Mechanised and manual sweepers play a critical role, with the former equipped with GPS tracking for efficiency.

To combat road dust, various technologies, including anti-smog guns and water sprinkling, are employed. The campaign also integrates sustainable practices by sending 246 tonnes of dry waste to energy plants and utilizing treated water for dust suppression, significantly boosting NDMC's sanitation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)