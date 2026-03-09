Left Menu

New Delhi Intensifies Sanitation Drive Amid Seasonal Challenges

The New Delhi Municipal Council has initiated a robust sanitation campaign to tackle seasonal cleaning challenges in its jurisdiction. The drive involves comprehensive garbage and debris removal, leaf composting, and utilising mechanised sweepers, with daily supervision by the Council's Chairman Keshav Chandra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:59 IST
New Delhi Intensifies Sanitation Drive Amid Seasonal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched an ambitious sanitation campaign to address the city's growing seasonal sanitation challenges. This initiative includes enhanced cleaning efforts, dust-control measures, and daily oversight by the Council's Chairman, Keshav Chandra.

Sanitation teams are actively clearing garbage, construction debris, and dry leaves, focusing on public spaces like parks, markets, and government buildings. Nearly 43 tonnes of dry leaves are collected daily and processed into organic manure. Mechanised and manual sweepers play a critical role, with the former equipped with GPS tracking for efficiency.

To combat road dust, various technologies, including anti-smog guns and water sprinkling, are employed. The campaign also integrates sustainable practices by sending 246 tonnes of dry waste to energy plants and utilizing treated water for dust suppression, significantly boosting NDMC's sanitation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with China

US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with Chi...

 Global
2
Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

 Global
3
Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

 United States
4
U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026