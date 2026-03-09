Toxic Froth Crisis: Yamuna's Fight Against Pollution

The toxic froth plaguing the Yamuna River is primarily due to untreated or partially treated sewage mixed with detergents, according to a recent Rajya Sabha session. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has monitored this phenomenon, notably at Kalindi Kunj and downstream of the Okhla barrage.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, disclosed that the foaming stems from foaming agents in the sewage, which creates froth when agitated by the water's flow. The problem is heightened by poor river water quality linked to high ammonia and phosphate levels.

Efforts to tackle this issue include the Namami Gange Programme. In Delhi, 11 sewage treatment projects have been sanctioned, with nine completed, and 37 operational treatment plants actively meeting updated standards. Despite these efforts, challenges remain in closing the sewage treatment gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)