MCD Ramps Up City Cleanup to Combat Dust Pollution

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an intensive 10-day initiative across the city to tackle dust pollution by removing garbage from key areas including railway tracks and roads.

This campaign is concentrated on eliminating construction waste, municipal solid waste, and other refuse from public locations such as railway tracks, service roads, and open plots.

Special equipment like water sprinklers and anti-smog guns have been deployed to mitigate dust. Coordination with railway authorities has already led to significant waste removal, with 250 metric tonnes cleared from railway tracks and 500 tonnes from roads on the campaign's first day.

