Left Menu

MCD Ramps Up City Cleanup to Combat Dust Pollution

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated a 10-day campaign aimed at removing garbage and mitigating dust pollution across the city. Efforts focus on clearing construction debris, municipal waste, and garbage from railway tracks and roads. Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns are employed to enhance effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:25 IST
MCD Ramps Up City Cleanup to Combat Dust Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an intensive 10-day initiative across the city to tackle dust pollution by removing garbage from key areas including railway tracks and roads.

This campaign is concentrated on eliminating construction waste, municipal solid waste, and other refuse from public locations such as railway tracks, service roads, and open plots.

Special equipment like water sprinklers and anti-smog guns have been deployed to mitigate dust. Coordination with railway authorities has already led to significant waste removal, with 250 metric tonnes cleared from railway tracks and 500 tonnes from roads on the campaign's first day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with China

US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with Chi...

 Global
2
Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

 Global
3
Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

 United States
4
U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026