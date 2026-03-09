Left Menu

Unexpected Hailstorm Ends Nagaland's Prolonged Dry Spell

Parts of Nagaland, including the state capital, experienced a sudden hailstorm on Monday after a prolonged dry period. The 40-minute downpour rejuvenated local water sources and brought relief to residents. Social media buzzed with images of people enjoying the weather's temporary change, despite recent monsoon damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A surprise hailstorm provided relief to parts of Nagaland on Monday, following a lengthy dry spell affecting the northeastern state, according to official reports.

Areas such as Kohima, Dimapur, and Tseminyu experienced a 40-minute downpour, refreshing dried-up natural water sources and temporarily easing the water scarcity caused by the extended drought.

Photos and videos showing residents enjoying the rare weather phenomena by creating snowmen from hailstones have circulated widely on social media, offering a brief respite from concerns over water distribution cuts by the Public Health Engineering Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

