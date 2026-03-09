Unexpected Hailstorm Ends Nagaland's Prolonged Dry Spell

A surprise hailstorm provided relief to parts of Nagaland on Monday, following a lengthy dry spell affecting the northeastern state, according to official reports.

Areas such as Kohima, Dimapur, and Tseminyu experienced a 40-minute downpour, refreshing dried-up natural water sources and temporarily easing the water scarcity caused by the extended drought.

Photos and videos showing residents enjoying the rare weather phenomena by creating snowmen from hailstones have circulated widely on social media, offering a brief respite from concerns over water distribution cuts by the Public Health Engineering Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)