Wild Weather Strikes the Nation: From Heatwaves to Polar Vortex

The United States is witnessing an array of extreme weather conditions, with regions either enduring or bracing for unusual climatic events. Hawaii is already facing days of downpours, while the Southwest is gearing up for record-breaking heat waves extending well beyond the usual triple-digit temperatures.

In a stark contrast, the polar vortex is set to plunge the Midwest and East into freezing conditions, with temperatures expected to drop to single digits in cities like Minneapolis and Chicago by Tuesday. The unpredictable weather patterns have been exacerbated by an erratic jet stream, intensifying swings in temperature.

This fluctuation is attributed to the shrinking Arctic sea ice and human-induced climate change. Meanwhile, the Northeast braces for back-to-back snowstorms, potentially bringing up to four feet of snow in some areas as a rare 'bomb cyclone' phenomenon intensifies conditions over land.

(With inputs from agencies.)