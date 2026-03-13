Left Menu

Wild Weather Strikes the Nation: From Heatwaves to Polar Vortex

The United States is experiencing extreme weather conditions ranging from record-breaking heats in the Southwest to Arctic chills in the Midwest and East. Meteorologist Marc Chenard highlights a pattern of weather whiplash, with unusual swings in temperature, attributed to the erratic jet stream and polar vortex influenced by climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:05 IST
Wild Weather Strikes the Nation: From Heatwaves to Polar Vortex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is witnessing an array of extreme weather conditions, with regions either enduring or bracing for unusual climatic events. Hawaii is already facing days of downpours, while the Southwest is gearing up for record-breaking heat waves extending well beyond the usual triple-digit temperatures.

In a stark contrast, the polar vortex is set to plunge the Midwest and East into freezing conditions, with temperatures expected to drop to single digits in cities like Minneapolis and Chicago by Tuesday. The unpredictable weather patterns have been exacerbated by an erratic jet stream, intensifying swings in temperature.

This fluctuation is attributed to the shrinking Arctic sea ice and human-induced climate change. Meanwhile, the Northeast braces for back-to-back snowstorms, potentially bringing up to four feet of snow in some areas as a rare 'bomb cyclone' phenomenon intensifies conditions over land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026