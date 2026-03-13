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Debunking the Myth of Peaceful Bonobos: A Closer Look at Aggression

Bonobos have been seen as pacifists compared to chimpanzees. However, a study reveals that bonobos also exhibit aggressive behavior, differing in dynamics and targets. This challenges the 'hippie' stereotype of bonobos and provides insights into aggression in these closest genetic relatives of humans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:33 IST
Debunking the Myth of Peaceful Bonobos: A Closer Look at Aggression

A new study is challenging the popular perception of bonobos as the 'peaceful hippies' of the simian world. Researchers discovered that bonobos, much like chimpanzees, exhibit notable aggressive behavior, casting doubt on their reputation as pacifists.

This study, which analyzed aggression in bonobos and chimpanzees in 16 European zoos, found no significant difference in the overall rate of aggressive actions between the two species. However, the nature and target of aggression varied, with female bonobos showing more aggression than their chimpanzee counterparts.

The findings suggest that, despite bonobos often engaging in peaceful encounters, aggression remains a part of their social lives. The research opens a debate on the binary view of peaceful bonobos versus aggressive chimpanzees, questioning which of these simian behaviors align most with human evolutionary paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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