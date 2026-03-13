Stalin Unveils Power Plant and Infrastructure Projects in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a cutting-edge 2x660 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Plant in Tuticorin district to bolster energy efficiency in the state. The Rs 13,077 crore project represents a significant advancement with its dedicated offshore captive port, ensuring an environmentally conscious fuel supply through enclosed conveyor belts.

The newly launched power plant is poised to boost Tamil Nadu's self-generation capacity and reduce dependency on open market power purchases. This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to meet rising energy demands by enhancing thermal, gas, and renewable energy infrastructure.

Simultaneously, Stalin also launched 11 road projects totaling Rs 1,843.85 crore across districts including Salem, Namakkal, and Coimbatore. These developments, including the Omalur-Sankagiri-Tiruchengode-Paramathi Road upgrade, aim to improve regional connectivity. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for Municipal Administration and Water Supply projects worth Rs 265.66 crore.