Delhi's Smog Solution: Innovative 'Smog-Eating' Surfaces to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to explore innovative solutions for air pollution. On Friday, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a pilot study on 'smog-eating' surfaces, utilizing Titanium Dioxide to reduce urban smog.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa noted that these surfaces could provide long-lasting and affordable pollution abatement. The study will deploy photocatalytic materials that, when activated by sunlight, convert harmful pollutants into harmless compounds. The six-month project will explore application methods such as mixing with concrete and asphalt or applying coatings to infrastructure.

Professor Somnath C Roy from IIT Madras will lead the study, beginning with lab tests at IIT Madras. The research will then progress to real-world assessments on various urban surfaces in Delhi. If findings are positive, the government plans to implement these solutions during peak smog periods to improve urban air quality.