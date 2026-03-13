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Delhi's Smog Solution: Innovative 'Smog-Eating' Surfaces to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government and IIT Madras have collaborated on a pilot study investigating 'smog-eating' surfaces. Using Titanium Dioxide, these surfaces aim to reduce air pollutants like NO₂. The study explores methods for integrating these materials onto urban surfaces, with potential large-scale application if successful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:07 IST
Delhi's Smog Solution: Innovative 'Smog-Eating' Surfaces to Combat Pollution
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The Delhi government has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to explore innovative solutions for air pollution. On Friday, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a pilot study on 'smog-eating' surfaces, utilizing Titanium Dioxide to reduce urban smog.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa noted that these surfaces could provide long-lasting and affordable pollution abatement. The study will deploy photocatalytic materials that, when activated by sunlight, convert harmful pollutants into harmless compounds. The six-month project will explore application methods such as mixing with concrete and asphalt or applying coatings to infrastructure.

Professor Somnath C Roy from IIT Madras will lead the study, beginning with lab tests at IIT Madras. The research will then progress to real-world assessments on various urban surfaces in Delhi. If findings are positive, the government plans to implement these solutions during peak smog periods to improve urban air quality.

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