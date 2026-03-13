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Namami Gange Program Stumbles in Uttarakhand: A CAG Report Insight

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General highlights significant shortcomings in the implementation of the Namami Gange program in Uttarakhand. Issues include financial underutilization, non-compliance with environmental norms, and inadequate infrastructure. The report reveals unaddressed sewage issues and failing cremation facility usage despite substantial funding from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:53 IST
Namami Gange Program Stumbles in Uttarakhand: A CAG Report Insight
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  • India

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised concerns over the ineffective execution of the Centre's Namami Gange program in Uttarakhand, marking its failure to achieve desired outcomes in the state.

The study, presented during the state's budget session, pointed out numerous irregularities in the project, including flawed sewage treatment plant designs, inadequate maintenance, and ineffective management of waste discharges into the Ganga.

Furthermore, the report highlights a severe shortfall in fund utilization, with only 16% of allocated money used, leading to sluggish progress. It also noted non-compliance with environmental standards and a lack of plans to prevent untreated wastewater from contaminating the river.

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