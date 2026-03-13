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Shrinking Green: Alarming Decline in Indian Himalayan Forest Cover

Tree cover in the Indian Himalayan region has decreased by 2.27% from 2021 to 2023, as reported in the India State of Forest Report 2023. Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted the ecological factors affecting forest health, emphasizing that forest greenness is not the only indicator of forest vitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:44 IST
Shrinking Green: Alarming Decline in Indian Himalayan Forest Cover
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  • India

A decline in tree cover within the Indian Himalayan region has been observed, with figures dropping by 2.27% from 2021 to 2023, according to the India State of Forest Report 2023. Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed the issue in a Rajya Sabha session.

The report highlighted a reduction in forest area from 15,427.11 sq km in 2021 to 15,075.5 sq km in 2023. Singh noted that the total carbon stock in the region's forests rose slightly to 3,273.10 million tonnes in 2023 from 3,272.68 million tonnes two years prior.

Singh emphasized that forest health is influenced by a broad range of ecological and biophysical factors, which extends beyond just the visible greenness of the forest areas. Evaluations from the Forest Survey of India include aspects such as soil conditions and vegetation characteristics to assess overall forest health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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