Jaipur's Elevated Corridor: A Step Towards Smoother Commutes and Enhanced Sports Facilities

The Rajasthan government is working on an ambitious plan to tackle increasing traffic congestion in Jaipur by exploring the construction of an elevated traffic corridor along the Dravyavati river. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has greenlit the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) to examine the feasibility of this project.

At a recent Project Works Committee meeting, chaired by JDA Commissioner Siddharth Mahajan, several significant financial and administrative decisions were made. A budget of Rs 6 crore was allocated for the DPR to address the city's traffic problems and anticipate future needs. The project aims to streamline traffic flow and reduce overcrowding.

In addition to the traffic relief measures, a comprehensive development plan was approved to enhance sports infrastructure. The plan includes a Rs 7.90 crore modern sports complex and an outdoor stadium in the Jaisinghpura Khor area, demonstrating a commitment to integrated urban growth and sporting excellence.