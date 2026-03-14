Blazes Sweep Through Mumbai: Timely Response Averts Disaster
Two separate fire incidents occurred in Mumbai's Govandi and Borivli suburbs. The fires broke out in a timber godown and a residential building's air conditioning duct. Rapid response by fire engines ensured no one was injured. Each blaze was extinguished within hours, preventing any severe damage.
- Country:
- India
Two separate fire incidents were reported in Mumbai on Saturday morning, highlighting the city's vulnerability to such emergencies. The first blaze erupted at a timber godown in Govandi at around 8.40 AM, requiring at least four fire engines to control the situation, bringing it under control after nearly three hours.
In a separate case, an air conditioning duct caught fire in the Prathamesh Tower located in MHB Colony, Borivli. The incident occurred at approximately 10:55 AM. Timely intervention by four fire engines, Mumbai Police, and staff from Adani Electricity and the local ward helped extinguish the blaze by 11:50 AM.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident, thanks to the quick response of emergency services that prevented any potential disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Mumbai
- fire
- incident
- godown
- residential
- building
- Govandi
- fire engines
- timber
- emergency
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