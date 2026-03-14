Blazes Sweep Through Mumbai: Timely Response Averts Disaster

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Mumbai on Saturday morning, highlighting the city's vulnerability to such emergencies. The first blaze erupted at a timber godown in Govandi at around 8.40 AM, requiring at least four fire engines to control the situation, bringing it under control after nearly three hours.

In a separate case, an air conditioning duct caught fire in the Prathamesh Tower located in MHB Colony, Borivli. The incident occurred at approximately 10:55 AM. Timely intervention by four fire engines, Mumbai Police, and staff from Adani Electricity and the local ward helped extinguish the blaze by 11:50 AM.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident, thanks to the quick response of emergency services that prevented any potential disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)