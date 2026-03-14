Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Electric Solution to LPG Shortage for Eateries

The Tamil Nadu government will grant a Rs 2/unit electricity subsidy to restaurants using electric stoves, addressing LPG cylinder shortages due to the West Asia conflict. Alternative fuel usage for factories is eased, while financial aid is extended to MSMEs and farmers to stabilize the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:51 IST
Tamil Nadu's Electric Solution to LPG Shortage for Eateries
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a Rs 2 per unit electricity subsidy for eateries transitioning from LPG to electric stoves. This measure comes as a response to LPG shortages, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, state officials reported on Saturday.

M K Stalin, Chief Minister, has facilitated review meetings aimed at easing the pressure on local businesses, which have seen a significant rise in electricity demand. In addition to this, factories in Tamil Nadu no longer need additional permissions to use alternative fuels, announced Additional Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

The government has also rolled out financial support for MSMEs under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, providing loans for electric equipment. To assist farmers amidst dwindling restaurant demand, selling privileges in local markets without constraints have been granted. Enhanced kerosene allocations have been approved for ration cardholders, ensuring energy needs are met at the household level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026