Tamil Nadu's Electric Solution to LPG Shortage for Eateries

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a Rs 2 per unit electricity subsidy for eateries transitioning from LPG to electric stoves. This measure comes as a response to LPG shortages, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, state officials reported on Saturday.

M K Stalin, Chief Minister, has facilitated review meetings aimed at easing the pressure on local businesses, which have seen a significant rise in electricity demand. In addition to this, factories in Tamil Nadu no longer need additional permissions to use alternative fuels, announced Additional Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

The government has also rolled out financial support for MSMEs under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, providing loans for electric equipment. To assist farmers amidst dwindling restaurant demand, selling privileges in local markets without constraints have been granted. Enhanced kerosene allocations have been approved for ration cardholders, ensuring energy needs are met at the household level.

(With inputs from agencies.)