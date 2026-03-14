Amazon's Oil Legacy: Indigenous Women Stand Against Extraction

Standing beside a stream stained with oil in Ecuador's Amazon, Julia Catalina Chumbi, a 76-year-old leader, observed the shadow of decades-long oil production. Contamination permeates not only the water but the air, sparking a somber realization for Chumbi and many Indigenous women participating in a 'toxitour' of oil fields.

The tour allowed activists from seven Indigenous communities to exchange experiences and strategize on resisting the expansion of oil projects across Ecuadorian territories, which overlap with Indigenous lands. The participants, gathered in Nueva Loja, observed firsthand the extensive damage, from polluted rivers to absent wildlife.

Amidst a government proposal for a USD 47 billion expansion in oil and gas sectors, these women, like Dayuma Nango, are fortifying efforts to protect their lands. The challenge looms as the international talks approach, demanding indigenous voices be heard in shaping a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)