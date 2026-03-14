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Delhi's West Zone Cleans Up: MCD's Anti-Encroachment Drive in Full Swing

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Uttam Nagar, clearing unauthorized structures to reclaim public road space. Supported by Delhi Police, the campaign aims to ensure pedestrian and vehicular movement. The operation is part of a broader enforcement effort across Delhi's West Zone targeting illegal encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:05 IST
Delhi's West Zone Cleans Up: MCD's Anti-Encroachment Drive in Full Swing
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) intensified its efforts to reclaim public spaces by conducting a major anti-encroachment campaign in Uttam Nagar's JJ Colony on Saturday. The crackdown led to the removal of unauthorized structures including raised platforms and sheds outside approximately 70 shops, freeing up 380 meters of encroached public road.

This operation, part of ongoing enforcement in Delhi's West Zone, follows similar actions in Vishnu Garden, Milan Market, and Pankha Road over the past week. The initiatives aim to ensure smoother movement for pedestrians and vehicles. MCD officials emphasized that the efforts target illegal encroachments to restore road accessibility for all.

The drive was executed with meticulous planning and substantial police presence to maintain order. While a clash during Holi celebrations had heightened local tensions, officials clarify that the current operation was not related. Authorities assert that any further violations identified will prompt additional action in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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