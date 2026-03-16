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Gurugram's Efficient LPG Distribution: A Smooth Operation

Gurugram's Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar has emphasized efficient LPG distribution, urging residents to use digital platforms for cylinder bookings. Monitoring ensures a regular supply across 58 agencies, with special priority given to essential institutions. A district-level committee oversees the operations to prevent shortages and streamline distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:58 IST
Gurugram's Efficient LPG Distribution: A Smooth Operation
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On Monday, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar highlighted efforts to streamline the distribution of LPG cylinders to domestic consumers, encouraging the use of digital platforms such as WhatsApp and mobile applications for bookings. This initiative is aimed at ensuring a steady supply and discouraging panic over perceived shortages.

During a review meeting of LPG stocks and supplies, it was revealed that booking facilities through various digital channels had resumed. The district's 58 gas agencies have been active in facilitating quick distribution, ensuring cylinders reach consumers within two to three days after booking.

Priority distribution has been mandated for critical institutions like hospitals and educational centers with hostel facilities. A dedicated committee, including key district officials, closely monitors the stock and distribution strategy. Commissioner Kumar has assured residents that there is no supply shortage, urging them to book through recommended channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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