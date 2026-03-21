PWD's QR Codes Transform Road Transparency

The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched QR code-enabled display boards to bolster citizen participation and transparency in road projects, officials announced on Saturday.

According to PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, this innovative approach aims to redefine public engagement with infrastructure. Citizens can now access crucial project details and provide feedback directly, making transparency a two-way street. 'Transparency isn't solely about broadcasting information but also about listening to the people,' Singh added.

The display boards, strategically placed at major intersections and high-footfall zones, will be up within a week after road completion. Equipped with QR codes, these boards furnish exhaustive project data, including road specifics and contractor info, while integrating a feedback mechanism for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)