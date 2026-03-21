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Connecting Prominence: 'My Zoo' Initiative Takes Root

The Environment Ministry will establish a committee for the 'My Zoo' initiative, aiming to connect prominent individuals with zoos. The Central Zoo Authority meeting reviewed zoo management effectiveness and conservation breeding. A new publication on zoo best practices highlights India's focus on animal welfare and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:57 IST
Connecting Prominence: 'My Zoo' Initiative Takes Root
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The Environment Ministry has announced the formation of a committee under the 'My Zoo' concept, designed to foster connections between prominent figures and zoos across the country. The decision was reached during the 45th meeting of the Central Zoo Authority, presided over by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun.

At the meeting, officials reviewed the progress of the second cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation of zoos and discussed updates on the conservation breeding program for selected species. Zoos are expected to present progress on these initiatives in future meetings of the Central Zoo Authority. Additionally, updates regarding the transfer of leopards involved in negative interactions with humans to designated zoo facilities were called for.

A publication titled 'Care in Captivity: A Compendium to Showcase Best Practices of Zoos,' was also released, underscoring India's progressive approach to zoo management. The compendium emphasizes improvements in animal welfare, conservation breeding, research, and education within Indian zoos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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