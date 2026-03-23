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Revamping Bharti Nagar: Modern Park Amenities on the Horizon

The New Delhi Municipal Council is transforming a park in Bharti Nagar to offer modern amenities. Enhancements will include an open-air gym, sports zones, and a jogging track. The park's redevelopment is aimed at promoting healthier urban lifestyles and is scheduled for completion by June, costing Rs 93 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:38 IST
Revamping Bharti Nagar: Modern Park Amenities on the Horizon
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New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has embarked on a significant project to revamp a park in Bharti Nagar, southeast Delhi, introducing various modern amenities to improve local recreational facilities.

The redevelopment includes an open-air gym, a children's play area, and a dedicated jogging track around the park's perimeter. The project also features a covered gym, sports zones, and Victorian-style seating.

Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal emphasized the initiative's focus on promoting healthier lifestyles. Expected to be completed by June at a cost of Rs 93 lakh, this initiative reflects NDMC's commitment to enhancing urban facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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