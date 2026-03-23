Toxic Tensions: Nalagarh Residents Demand Closure of Pharma Plant

Hundreds of locals in Nalagarh, Solan district, took to the streets on Monday, demanding the immediate shutdown of a pharmaceutical plant they accuse of emitting toxic gases. Allegations against Kinvan Pharmaceuticals claim the emissions cause widespread respiratory issues and a pervasive foul odor in the area.

The protest began with a rally from Sauri gram panchayat to the Nalagarh sub-divisional magistrate's office, where demonstrators vocally expressed their grievances. Protesters stated that despite numerous complaints to the administration, no significant action has been executed.

Protesters threatened to escalate their campaign and halt the pharmaceutical company's operations if their demands remain unmet, highlighting the pressing need for government intervention against environmental and health risks posed by industrial pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)