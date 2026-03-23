Left Menu

Toxic Tensions: Nalagarh Residents Demand Closure of Pharma Plant

Residents of Nalagarh protested against Kinvan Pharmaceuticals, urging the closure of its plant over allegations of air pollution causing health issues. Despite complaints, no action has been taken, prompting locals to intensify their protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:54 IST
Toxic Tensions: Nalagarh Residents Demand Closure of Pharma Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of locals in Nalagarh, Solan district, took to the streets on Monday, demanding the immediate shutdown of a pharmaceutical plant they accuse of emitting toxic gases. Allegations against Kinvan Pharmaceuticals claim the emissions cause widespread respiratory issues and a pervasive foul odor in the area.

The protest began with a rally from Sauri gram panchayat to the Nalagarh sub-divisional magistrate's office, where demonstrators vocally expressed their grievances. Protesters stated that despite numerous complaints to the administration, no significant action has been executed.

Protesters threatened to escalate their campaign and halt the pharmaceutical company's operations if their demands remain unmet, highlighting the pressing need for government intervention against environmental and health risks posed by industrial pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026